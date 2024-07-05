Shruti Haasan joins cast of Rajnikanth’s Coolie

Chennai: In a thrilling development for cinema fans, actress Shruti Haasan has officially joined the cast of the highly anticipated film Coolie, starring Superstar Rajnikanth.

The film, directed by the acclaimed Lokesh Kanagaraj, promises to be an action-packed drama that will blend Rajnikanth’s legendary screen presence with Kanagaraj’s expert direction.

Shruti Haasan recently shared a picture from the set of Coolie, much to the delight of her fans. Her inclusion in the cast has only increased the excitement and anticipation surrounding the film. Known for her versatile acting skills, Shruti’s addition is expected to bring a new dimension to the already star-studded project.

The shooting of Coolie commenced today in Hyderabad, marking the beginning of what is expected to be an exhilarating filmmaking journey. The film is touted to be an action drama and is likely to feature multiple leading stars in significant roles. This ensemble cast, combined with the creative vision of Lokesh Kanagaraj, is set to deliver a cinematic experience unlike any other.

Produced by Kalanithi Maran under the Sun Pictures banner, Coolie is being crafted with high production values and an ambitious scope. The film is set to release in multiple languages, including Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, and Kannada, ensuring it reaches a wide and diverse audience across India.