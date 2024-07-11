Suseenthiran’s 2K Love Story goes on floors

“2K Love Story,” directed by filmmaker Suseenthiran and produced by City Light Pictures, commenced its shooting with a simple puja ceremony attended by the cast and crew. “2K Love Story,” directed by filmmaker Suseenthiran and produced by City Light Pictures, commenced its shooting with a simple puja ceremony attended by the cast and crew.

Known for his unique and compelling storytelling, Suseenthiran returns to the romance genre after a long hiatus. “2K Love Story” is set to beautifully depict the lives of today’s modern youth, exploring themes of love and friendship that resonate with the 2K generation.

The screenplay of the film is based on real-life events involving a group of young wedding photographers, promising a narrative that will appeal to a wide audience. Set in Coimbatore, the shooting is planned to take place in both Coimbatore and Chennai.

The music for the film is composed by D. Imman, marking the 10th collaboration between Suseenthiran and Imman. The film is produced by Vignesh Subramanian under the banner of City Light Pictures.

Newcomer Jegaveer stars as the lead, with Meenakshi Govindarajan playing the female lead. The cast also includes prominent actors such as Bala Saravanan, Antony Bhagyaraj, Jayaprakash, and Vinodhini, among others.