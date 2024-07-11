Thangalaan trailer trends online 

Directed by Pa Ranjith, the trailer has left everyone in awe with its visual spectacle. Set in the pre-independence era in the Kolar Gold Fields, “Thangalaan” promises to be a grand cinematic experience. The trailer hints at high-octane action sequences and intense drama, promising a thrilling experience for viewers.

The trailer vividly portrays the anguish of the villagers, setting the stage for an intense action drama. With its compelling narrative and breathtaking visuals, “Thangalaan” is poised to be a major hit.

Produced by KE Gnanavel Raja under the banner of Studio Green Productions, the film boasts an impressive ensemble cast, including Malavika Mohanan, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Pasupathy, Daniel Caltagirone, and Sampath Ram. The film’s visual grandeur is captured by cinematographer Kishor Kumar, while Selva RK handles the editing. The music, composed by GV Prakash Kumar, marks his first collaboration with Pa Ranjith, adding another layer of excitement to the project.

“Thangalaan” is set for release in multiple languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada, ensuring a wide reach across various audiences.

Meanwhile, Vikram is currently working on another exciting project, “Veera Dheera Sooran,” directed by SU Arun Kumar. The film features an impressive cast, including SJ Suryah, Suraj Venjaramoodu, and Dushara Vijayan.