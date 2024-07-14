Annamalai raises doubts over Thiruvenkadam encounter

K. Annamalai, the BJP Tamil Nadu President, has expressed doubts over the police encounter that resulted in the death of Thiruvenkadam, a key accused in the murder case of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) state leader Armstrong.

In a statement on X (formerly Twitter), Annamalai wrote, “Thiruvenkadam, who surrendered in connection with the murder of Mr. Armstrong, BSP’s state leader, has been shot dead in an encounter by the Tamil Nadu police today. The police claim he was shot while trying to escape.”

Annamalai questioned the credibility of the police’s narrative, stating, “It raises serious doubts that a person who surrendered in a murder case would attempt to escape. Given that three DMK members are involved in the brutal murder of Mr. Armstrong, it appears efforts are being made to conceal some truth. There are also concerns about whether the Armstrong murder case is being investigated properly.”

Annamalai urged for a thorough investigation into the encounter by senior police officials. He emphasized the need for a fair and swift investigation into the murder of Armstrong, calling on the DMK government to ensure justice. “The encounter killing of Thiruvenkadam by the police must be properly investigated by senior officials. Additionally, I urge the DMK government to ensure that the investigation into Mr. Armstrong’s brutal murder is conducted justly and expeditiously,” Annamalai added.