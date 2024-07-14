Man who shot Trump identified

In a shocking and chaotic incident, former President Donald Trump was wounded in an apparent assassination attempt by a gunman during a campaign rally on July 13. This attack is likely to fuel fears of instability as the 2024 U.S. presidential election approaches.

The incident occurred while Trump was addressing a crowd in Butler, Pennsylvania. The 78-year-old former president was hit in the ear by a bullet, resulting in blood smeared across his face. Trump was swiftly rushed off the stage by Secret Service agents, displaying a defiant fist to the crowd as he was taken to safety. Despite the injury, Trump later said, “I was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear.”

The FBI has identified the shooter as Thomas Matthew Crooks, a 20-year-old from Bethel Park, Pennsylvania. According to U.S. media reports, Crooks was named by the FBI as “the subject involved in the assassination attempt of former President Donald Trump.” During the incident, both Crooks and a bystander were killed, and two spectators were critically injured.

The assassination attempt has sent shockwaves throughout the US, prompting widespread condemnation and calls for heightened security measures. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris both issued statements condemning the violence and expressing relief that Trump was not seriously injured. Biden stated, “There’s no place for this kind of violence in America. We must unite as one nation to condemn it.” Harris echoed similar sentiments, emphasizing the need for collective condemnation to prevent further violence.