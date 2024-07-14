EPS raises suspicion on police encounter of accused in Armstrong murder case

AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami has raised suspicions regarding the police encounter of Thiruvenkadam, an accused in the Armstrong murder case.

Speaking to reporters in Vellore, Edappadi Palaniswami expressed his concerns about the legitimacy of the encounter. He remarked, “The police encounter of Thiruvenkadam, who was taken for investigation in connection with the Armstrong murder case, raises doubts.

Thiruvenkadam, identified as a main accused in the Armstrong murder case, was one of 11 individuals arrested by the police. During an on-site investigation, Thiruvenkadam attempted to escape, leading to his being shot dead by the police. This incident has stirred significant controversy and has prompted calls for a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the encounter.