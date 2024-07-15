3 of a family set on fire in Cuddalore

Chennai: In a horrifying incident that has shocked the community, three members of a family in Cuddalore were set on fire and killed by an unknown assailant.

The victims were identified as Sudhankumar, an IT professional working in Hyderabad, his wife, and their son.

The incident took place near the Kara Mani Kuppam area in Cuddalore district. According to initial reports, the assailant set fire to each of the victim’s rooms in their residence. The motive and identity of the perpetrator remain unknown at this time.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident, and further details are awaited as the investigation continues. The local community is in shock, and there is an outpouring of grief and calls for justice for the victims.

This tragic event underscores the need for increased safety and security measures to prevent such heinous act.

The police are urging anyone with information related to the incident to come forward to assist in the investigation.