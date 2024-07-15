NEET exam is necessary: Annamalai

Chennai: Tamil Nadu BJP President Annamalai addressed the media, asserting the necessity of the NEET exam and stating that there is no alternative view on the matter.

This statement was made during a press conference held in Salem district’s Kondalampatti, where Annamalai paid tribute to the portrait of Kamaraj.

During the event, Annamalai remarked, “Tamil Nadu has been experiencing a decline since Kamaraj’s administration. The current Modi administration at the Center is on par with Kamaraj’s rule.”

In his continuous interaction with the press, Annamalai commented, “The breakfast scheme cannot be termed as a Dravidian model. It is essential to provide nutritious food to students. The NEET exam must continue, and there is no alternative view on this. The DMK is politicizing the NEET exam.”

He further added that the central government is taking steps to address and rectify the issues in the NEET exam. He highlighted that 59% of students from Tamil Nadu passed the NEET exam this year, emphasizing that the exam benefits the poor and middle-class populations.

Annamalai called for the release of a white paper detailing student enrollment data before and after the NEET exam in Tamil Nadu. He raised questions about the mastermind behind the Armstrong murder case, stating, “Who orchestrated the contract killing in the Armstrong murder incident? The Home Ministry has sought a report from the Tamil Nadu government on the actions taken so far regarding the Armstrong murder case. Thiruvenkadam is the culprit, but the question remains, who is behind him?” he concluded.