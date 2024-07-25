Paris Olympics: India’s medal hopes on a high

As the world eagerly anticipates the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympics tomorrow, India’s athletes and sports enthusiasts are brimming with excitement and high expectations for the country’s performance in the upcoming Games.

With a contingent of over 100 athletes qualified across various disciplines, India is looking to build upon its historic performance at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, where the nation secured seven medals, including a coveted gold in men’s javelin throw by Neeraj Chopra.

Neeraj Chopra, now a household name in India, carries the weight of a nation’s expectations on his shoulders once again. Having consistently performed well in international competitions since his Olympic triumph, Chopra is considered a strong contender to defend his title and possibly set a new Olympic record.

In shooting, a sport that has traditionally been a strong suit for India, young talents like Manu Bhaker and Saurabh Chaudhary are expected to make their mark. The duo’s performances in recent World Cups have raised hopes for multiple medals in shooting events.

The Indian wrestling contingent, led by Olympic medalists Bajrang Punia and Ravi Kumar Dahiya, is another source of optimism. Despite recent controversies in the wrestling federation, these athletes have maintained their focus and are determined to bring glory to the nation.

In badminton, PV Sindhu, a two-time Olympic medalist, aims to add to her impressive tally. The men’s doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, who have been in excellent form, are also strong medal prospects.

The Indian hockey teams, both men and women, have shown significant improvement in recent years. The men’s team, which ended a 41-year Olympic medal drought with a bronze in Tokyo, is aiming for the podium once again.

Boxing, athletics, and weightlifting are other disciplines where India hopes to make a mark. Lovlina Borgohain in boxing, Avinash Sable in steeplechase, and Mirabai Chanu in weightlifting are among the athletes to watch out for.

The Indian government and sports authorities have invested heavily in training and infrastructure since the last Olympics. The Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) has provided customized support to elite athletes, raising hopes for an improved medal tally.

As the Indian contingent prepares to march in the opening ceremony tomorrow, there’s a palpable sense of optimism across the nation. Sports Minister Anurag Thakur expressed confidence in the team’s preparations, stating, “Our athletes have undergone rigorous training and are in peak form. We are hopeful of surpassing our previous Olympic performances.”

While the pressure of expectations is high, it’s important to remember that Olympic success is not just about medal counts. The spirit of participation, personal bests, and representing one’s country on the world’s biggest sporting stage are equally significant achievements.

As the Olympic flame is lit in Paris tomorrow, millions of Indians will be cheering for their athletes, hoping to witness historic performances and celebrate the spirit of sports. The Paris 2024 Olympics promise to be an exciting journey for Indian sports, potentially marking another significant step in the country’s Olympic evolution.