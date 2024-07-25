Nita Ambani re-elected unanimously as IOC member

Nita Ambani has been re-elected unanimously to the International Olympic Committee (IOC), as announced today at the 142nd IOC session in Paris. The re-election of the leading Indian philanthropist and Founder of the Reliance Foundation underscores India’s growing influence in the global sporting arena.

Ambani, who first joined the IOC in 2016 during the Rio de Janeiro Olympic Games, secured 100% of the votes in her re-election. This momentous achievement reflects the trust and confidence bestowed upon her by the IOC President Thomas Bach and fellow committee members.

In her statement following the re-election, Ambani expressed her gratitude, saying, “I am deeply honored to be re-elected as a member of the International Olympic Committee. I would like to thank President Bach and all my colleagues in the IOC for their faith and trust in me. This re-election is not just a personal milestone but also a recognition of India’s growing influence in the global sporting arena. I share this moment of joy and pride with every Indian and look forward to continuing our efforts to strengthen the Olympic Movement in India and around the world.”

Since her initial appointment, Ambani has been instrumental in advancing India’s Olympic vision. Notably, she hosted the first IOC session in Mumbai in over 40 years in October 2023, an event that highlighted India’s dynamic role on the global stage.

As the Founder and Chairperson of the Reliance Foundation, Ambani continues to drive initiatives across sport, education, health, art, and culture, positively impacting millions of lives across India. The Reliance Foundation’s sports programs reach more than 22.9 million children and youth, promoting sports from grassroots to elite levels, especially in remote areas with limited access to sports and equipment.

In a significant development, the Reliance Foundation is also partnering with the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) to open the first-ever India House at the Paris Olympics 2024. This “home away from home” will serve as a hub for athletes, celebrating their achievements and sharing India’s Olympic journey with the world. The India House is a testament to India’s ambitions to excel in global sports and its aspiration to potentially host the Olympic Games in the future.