Jannik Sinner withdraws from Paris Olympics 

In a disappointing turn of events, top-ranked tennis player Jannik Sinner has announced his withdrawal from the Paris Olympics due to tonsillitis. The 22-year-old Italian, who recently ascended to the No. 1 spot in the ATP rankings, made the announcement on his social media channels.

Sinner, who claimed his first Grand Slam title at the Australian Open in January and reached the French Open semi-finals, had been eagerly anticipating the chance to compete in the Summer Games. He revealed that his doctor advised him to forgo the event to ensure a full recovery.

“I am deeply disappointed to miss the Olympics, as it was one of my main goals this season,” Sinner shared in an emotional post on Instagram. “Representing my country in such a prestigious event was something I was very much looking forward to.”

The draw for the Olympic tennis tournament is scheduled for Thursday, with matches set to commence on Saturday. Sinner’s absence is a significant blow to the field, particularly given his recent performances, including a quarterfinal exit at Wimbledon 2024, where he was defeated by Daniil Medvedev.

The tennis community and fans alike will be watching closely as the tournament unfolds without one of its leading stars.