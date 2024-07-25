Union Budget: Khelo India receives largest allocation

New Delhi, July 25: In a significant boost for grassroots sports development, the Union Budget for the fiscal year 2024-25 has once again earmarked Khelo India as the primary recipient of funds within the sports sector. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced an allocation of ₹900 crore for Khelo India, up from the previous year’s revised figure of ₹880 crore.

The increased investment underscores the government’s ongoing commitment to fostering sports talent across India. Since its inception, Khelo India has grown to encompass various initiatives, including the Khelo India Youth Games, Khelo India University Games, Khelo India Winter Games, and the Khelo India Para Games. This expansion aims to cater to a diverse range of athletes and sporting disciplines.

The overall budget for the Sports Ministry has risen marginally to ₹3,442.32 crore from ₹3,396.96 crore in the previous fiscal year, reflecting a modest increase of ₹45.36 crore. Despite this slight rise, the lion’s share continues to be directed towards Khelo India, which has seen a substantial boost from an initial allocation of ₹596.39 crore in 2022-23 to the current ₹900 crore.

In addition to the Khelo India funding, the budget also provides a ₹15 crore increase for National Sports Federations (NSFs), bringing their total allocation to ₹340 crore. The Sports Authority of India (SAI), which oversees stadia maintenance and the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS), will see its budget rise by ₹26.83 crore to ₹822.60 crore.

Other notable increases include a slight boost for the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) and the National Dope Testing Laboratory (NDTL), ensuring continued support for anti-doping measures in Indian sports.

This allocation highlights the government’s focus on strengthening the infrastructure and support systems necessary for nurturing future sporting talents, with a view towards upcoming international competitions and fostering a robust sporting culture in the country.