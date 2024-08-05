Heavy rains lash Chennai

Chennai: Heavy rains that began yesterday evening in Chennai continued to lash various parts of the city this morning, leaving parents and students facing significant challenges as schools and colleges remained open despite the downpour.

The rains started around 6 PM yesterday and persisted throughout the night, with intermittent showers continuing into the early hours of the morning. Many areas in Chennai experienced heavy rainfall, leading to waterlogging and difficult commuting conditions. Given the intensity of the rain, parents expected that schools and colleges might be closed for the day.

However, contrary to these expectations, the government announced that schools and colleges in Chennai, Kanchipuram, Thiruvallur, and Chengalpattu districts would remain open. This decision caught many parents off guard, as they had anticipated a holiday due to the severe weather conditions. Consequently, many parents were left scrambling to arrange transportation for their children to attend school, causing widespread inconvenience.

The rainfall data revealed that from yesterday evening until 8 AM today, the highest recorded rainfall was in the Cholinganallur area, where 11.9 cm of rain was measured. The relentless downpour led to significant disruptions across the city, with many areas experiencing waterlogging and slow-moving traffic.

In related news, the water level at the Mettur Dam was reported to be at 120 feet as of 8 AM this morning. The dam is currently receiving an inflow of 73,330 cubic feet per second (cusecs) of water. As a result, authorities have begun releasing 50,000 cusecs of water from the dam into the Cauvery River starting from 9 AM today. This release is part of the ongoing management of the dam’s water levels, which are crucial for irrigation and water supply across several districts in Tamil Nadu.

The unexpected continuation of school operations has raised concerns among parents and guardians. Many expressed frustration over the lack of timely communication regarding the status of schools, especially given the severity of the weather. The situation was particularly challenging for working parents who had to juggle their professional commitments while ensuring their children reached school safely.

Additionally, the heavy rains have brought to light the city’s perennial issue of waterlogging, which hampers daily activities and poses risks for commuters. Public transportation services were strained, with buses and auto-rickshaws struggling to navigate flooded roads, leading to delays and cancellations.