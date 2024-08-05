Police protection provided at Armstrong’s residence

Chennai: The residence of the late Armstrong, former Tamil Nadu leader of the Bahujan Samaj Party, has been provided with armed police protection following a death threat targeting his wife and daughter. Armstrong was brutally murdered on July 5 in Perambur, Chennai.

The murder led to the arrest of 21 individuals, including rowdies and lawyers, who are currently in jail. The police are also on the lookout for other suspects connected to the crime. Additionally, 17 of Armstrong’s associates are under secret surveillance.

The Bahujan Samaj Party’s state office, located on Venkogopala Swamy Street in Perambur, was the address to which a threatening letter was sent. The letter, purportedly written by a person named Satheesh from Bajanai Koil Street in Padur, Chengalpattu district, was received and read by Selvam, Armstrong’s assistant.

The letter demanded the immediate release of a friend of the writer who had been arrested in connection with Armstrong’s murder. It threatened to kidnap and kill Armstrong’s wife and daughter if the demand was not met and warned of subsequent bomb attacks on other members of Armstrong’s family.

Following the receipt of this letter, Selvam filed a complaint at the Sembium police station. The police registered a case and began an investigation. They questioned Satheesh, whose name and address were on the letter. Satheesh, however, denied any involvement with the letter, claiming that his name had been wrongly used. The police have since released him, instructing him to appear for further inquiries if required.

Due to the severity of the death threat, armed police officers have been deployed in a rotational manner to provide protection at the Ayanavaram residence of Armstrong’s wife, Porkodi. The police continue to investigate the source of the threat and ensure the safety of Armstrong’s family members.