Paris Olympics: Lakshya Sen loses to Axelsen

Lakshya Sen lost to Denmark’s defending Olympic champion Viktor Axelsen 20-22, 14-21 in the men’s singles semifinal on Sunday. Lakshya will next face Lee Zii Jia of Malaysia in the bronze medal match on Monday.

While Axelsen will take on Kunlavut Vitidsarn of Thailand in the final.

The first game saw Lakshya gain the upper hand initially with 11-9 at the break. However, the two players engaged in long, intense rallies, with the drift in the arena playing a significant role. It occasionally disrupted Axelsen’s precision, allowing Lakshya to stay competitive.

Axelsen’s strategy revolved around enticing Lakshya into powerful smashes despite the Indian shuttler’s smart play. Even with a five-point lead at 20-17, Axelsen bounced back and broke three-game points to take the first game 22-20.