TN becoming a killing field: Palaniswami

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) has launched a severe critique of the ruling DMK government, alleging that Tamil Nadu is rapidly descending into chaos due to the administration’s inability to prevent a spate of murders across the state. In a strongly worded social media statement on Sunday, EPS urged Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to prioritize law and order over what he described as the government’s focus on taking credit for AIADMK-initiated schemes.

Palaniswami pointed out a series of murders that have taken place over the past week in various districts including Chennai, Cuddalore, Nagapattinam, Trichy, Karur, Coimbatore, Sivagangai, and Kanyakumari. He argued that these incidents not only compromise the safety of the citizens but also have a direct negative impact on the state’s development. “Chief Minister M.K. Stalin should concentrate on maintaining law and order instead of ‘pasting DMK stickers on AIADMK’s schemes,’” he stated.

EPS did not mince words when he labeled Tamil Nadu as a “killing field” (kolai kalam) under the DMK’s rule, suggesting that the current state of law and order has deteriorated to such an extent that newspapers now publish murder reports with the same regularity as daily horoscopes. He expressed grave concerns over the impact this would have on the state’s attractiveness to tourists and potential investors.

“Under the circumstances, how can people feel safe with the daily killings? How can you go to work fearlessly every day? How will tourists come to our state? How will new business investments come in?” Palaniswami questioned. He painted a grim picture of the state’s future if the current trend continues unchecked.

EPS also highlighted the recent tragic case of Ranjith Kannan, a young man from Viralimalai in Pudukkottai, who was beaten to death by a drug peddling gang while watching the water flow in the Cauvery River in Srirangam. Palaniswami emphasized that this murder, which took place on Aadi Perukku day, a significant cultural occasion in Tamil Nadu, exemplifies the extent to which law and order has deteriorated under the current administration.

“The killing on the banks of the Cauvery River on the Aadi Perukku day is proof of the extent to which law and order has deteriorated under the DMK rule,” Palaniswami remarked, stressing the symbolic significance of the incident.

Palaniswami’s criticism comes amid growing concern among opposition leaders and the public regarding the DMK government’s handling of security in the state. His comments add to a chorus of voices urging Chief Minister Stalin to take immediate and decisive action to restore confidence in Tamil Nadu’s law and order situation.