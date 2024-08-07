Overweight: Vinesh Phogat disqualified from Olympics

In a shocking turn of events, India’s star wrestler Vinesh Phogat has been disqualified from the Paris Olympics 2024 after being found overweight for her competition category. Competing in the 50kg freestyle wrestling event, Vinesh’s dreams of Olympic glory were dashed when she was found to exceed the weight limit by a mere 100 grams during her Day 2 weigh-in.

Vinesh, who typically competes in the 53kg category, had brought her weight down to 50kg specifically for the Paris Olympics. However, despite her rigorous efforts, which included skipping meals and staying up all night in an attempt to shed the excess weight, she was unable to meet the strict requirements. Indian officials reportedly pleaded with the Olympic committee for more time, but their requests were ultimately denied.

This disqualification is particularly heartbreaking given Vinesh’s historic achievement earlier in the competition, where she became the first Indian woman to reach the final of an Olympic wrestling event. However, her journey was cut short by the strict regulations governing weight categories in wrestling.

An Indian coach confirmed the disqualification, stating, “She was found overweight by 100 grams this morning. The rules do not allow this, and she has been disqualified.”

Vinesh’s disqualification is a significant blow to India’s wrestling contingent at the Paris Olympics, as she was one of the country’s top medal hopefuls. Despite this setback, her determination and dedication to her sport remain an inspiration to athletes everywhere.