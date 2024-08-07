Modi’s emotional message after Vinesh Phogat’s disqualification from Paris Olympics

In a heartfelt message, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his deep disappointment and unwavering support for Vinesh Phogat.

Taking to social media platform X, Prime Minister Modi posted a message that resonated with millions of Indians who had been rooting for Vinesh. “Vinesh, you are a champion among champions! You are India’s pride and an inspiration for each and every Indian. Today’s setback hurts. I wish words could express the sense of despair that I am experiencing. At the same time, I know that you epitomise resilience. It has always been your nature to take challenges head on. Come back stronger! We are all rooting for you,” the Prime Minister wrote, reflecting the collective sorrow and admiration of the nation.

According to sources, Prime Minister Modi also reached out to PT Usha, veteran athlete and President of the Indian Olympics Association (IOA), to discuss the situation. He urged the IOA chief to explore all possible options for India and Vinesh Phogat, emphasizing the importance of registering India’s strong protest against the disqualification.