Vijay’s Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam Plans First Party Conference in Tiruchy

Tamil actor-turned-politician Vijay’s political party, Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), is gearing up for its inaugural party conference in Tiruchy. According to recent reports, the party has submitted a petition to the Railway Divisional Manager, requesting permission to hold the event at the G Corner ground, a prominent location in the city.

However, the petition reportedly lacked a specific date for the conference, prompting the Railway Department to advise the party to submit a revised request with the necessary details. In the meantime, preliminary work has begun on measuring the total area of the G Corner ground to assess its suitability for the gathering.

This upcoming conference is a significant milestone for Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam as it marks the party’s first major public event since its formation. The party, led by the popular actor Vijay, is expected to outline its future plans and political strategies during the conference.

As preparations continue, supporters and political observers alike are keeping a close watch on developments surrounding the event, which could set the tone for TVK’s future political activities in Tamil Nadu