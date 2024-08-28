50 cows thrown into river, 20 dead

Satna: A video of several cows being thrown into a swollen river in Satna district of Madhya Pradesh by a group of persons has gone viral on social media, prompting the police to register a case against four men.

As per the preliminary reports, 15 to 20 cows have died in the incident that occurred on Tuesday under the Nagod police station limits, but the information is yet to be verified, police said on Wednesday.

A video showing cows being thrown by some people into the Satna river under a railway bridge near Bamhor surfaced on Tuesday evening. Taking cognisance of the video, a police team was sent to the spot to collect information, following which a case was registered,” Nagod police station in-charge Ashok Pandey said.