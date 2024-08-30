Low pressure area in Bay of Bengal strengthens

Chennai: The Chennai Meteorological Center has announced that a low-pressure area has formed in the central and adjoining northern Bay of Bengal, which is expected to strengthen in the coming days. As a result, moderate rainfall is likely to continue across Tamil Nadu.

According to the weather bulletin, the low-pressure area is currently moving in a west-northwest direction and is expected to persist over the central-western Bay of Bengal and adjacent regions today. Over the next two days, it may intensify into a depression and move toward northern Andhra Pradesh and Odisha.

Despite the formation of the low-pressure area, there is no indication of heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu. However, moderate rain, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning, is expected in some parts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry today, with winds blowing at speeds of up to 40 km/h. This weather pattern is expected to continue until September 4.

In Chennai and its suburban areas, the sky will remain partly cloudy over the next two days, with the possibility of moderate rain in some locations.

Strong winds, with speeds ranging from 45 to 55 km/h, are likely to blow across the Gulf of Mannar, Kumari Sea, and along the coastal areas of southern districts until September 2. Similarly, the central Bay of Bengal, southern Bay of Bengal, northern Andhra coastal areas, northwest Bay of Bengal, northeast Bay of Bengal, and northern Andaman Sea regions will experience gale-force winds at speeds of 55 to 65 km/h today.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into these areas due to the rough sea conditions.