Co-ordination team to guide TN BJP during Annamalai’s absence

Chennai: With Tamil Nadu BJP President K. Annamalai currently in London, the party has formed a six-member coordination committee to manage its activities in his absence.

Annamalai has traveled to London to pursue a course in International Political Renewal at Oxford University. He received approval from the party leadership to undertake this academic endeavor. He is expected to return to Tamil Nadu only at the end of November.

In light of his absence, a coordination committee has been established to oversee the party’s operations in Tamil Nadu. The committee will be led by senior BJP leader H. Raja as the coordinator. The other members of the committee include S. Chakravarthy, Kanagasabapathy, Muruganantham, S. R. Sekar, and Ram Srinivasan.

The coordination committee has been entrusted with making key decisions regarding the party’s activities and management during Annamalai’s absence. Each member of the committee will be responsible for overseeing one or two specific zones within the state, ensuring that the party’s operations continue smoothly.

This temporary leadership arrangement is intended to maintain the momentum of the BJP’s initiatives in Tamil Nadu until Annamalai resumes his duties.