Sexual harassment: NIT Trichy students holds protest

Trichy: A serious incident of sexual harassment has been reported at the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Trichy, where a contract worker allegedly harassed a female student in one of the college hostels.

The incident has sparked widespread protests among the student community, who have condemned the hostel administration’s alleged indifference to the issue.

Incident Details

The incident came to light when a female student lodged a complaint against a contract worker, identified as Kathiresan, who was employed in the hostel. The student accused him of sexually harassing her, leading to a tense situation on campus.

Angered by what they perceived as negligence on the part of the hostel administration, students organized an overnight protest, demanding immediate action against the accused. The protest gained momentum as students, especially female students, gathered in large numbers to voice their concerns. In a significant show of defiance, the students surrounded the residence of NIT Trichy Director Akhila, demanding swift and strict action.

Following the student’s complaint, police from the Thiruverumbur All-Women Police Station registered a case. The accused, Kathiresan, was arrested and is currently in police custody. The arrest has brought some relief to the protesting students, but the demand for accountability and systemic changes remains strong.

While the administration has not yet issued a detailed statement, the protests have underscored the need for better safety measures and a more responsive system for addressing such serious complaints. Students have made it clear that they expect the administration to take proactive steps to ensure that such incidents do not occur again in the future.

The police are continuing their investigation into the incident, and further details are expected to emerge as the case progresses. In the meantime, the campus remains tense, with students closely monitoring the situation and demanding justice for the victim.