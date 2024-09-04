HC notice to Delhi Prison Chief in Jaffer Sadiq case

Chennai: The Madras High Court has issued a notice to the Director General of Prisons, Delhi, and the Tihar Jail authorities in connection with a petition filed by alleged drug kingpin Jaffer Sadiq.

The petition challenges the remand order issued by the Principal Sessions Court in Chennai concerning a money laundering case.

A division bench comprising Justice S.M. Subramaniam and Justice V. Sivagnanam heard Jaffer Sadiq’s plea on Wednesday. In his petition, Jaffer sought to set aside the remand order issued on July 15 by the Principal Sessions Court, arguing that his detention was illegal.

Jaffer Sadiq’s legal team argued that he had been granted bail on July 10 in an NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) Act case, prior to the execution of a Prisoner in Transit (PT) warrant. They contended that despite being granted bail, the Tihar Central Prison authorities had taken him into custody and subsequently produced him before the Chennai Sessions Court on July 15, which, according to them, violated legal norms.

The petitioner further claimed that the remand order issued by the Chennai Sessions Court under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) was also unlawful, given that it was issued after he had already secured bail in the case.