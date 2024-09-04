Veteran producer passes away

Chennai: The Tamil film industry mourns the loss of veteran film producer Mohan Natarajan, who passed away at the age of 71 late last night.

A respected figure in the Tamil Film Producers Council (TFPC), Natarajan was known for his significant contributions to Tamil cinema, having produced several acclaimed films over the decades.

Mohan Natarajan’s illustrious career in the film industry saw him producing a number of popular films featuring some of Tamil cinema’s biggest stars. His notable works include Kannukul Nilavu starring Vijay, Alwar featuring Ajith, Vel with Suriya, and Deiva Thirumagal, which starred Vikram in a critically acclaimed role. Each of these films left an indelible mark on the industry and showcased his keen eye for compelling stories and talented actors.

As a senior member of the TFPC, Mohan Natarajan was deeply involved in the workings of the Tamil film industry and was respected by peers for his dedication and passion. His passing is a significant loss to the film fraternity, and his contributions will be remembered for years to come.

Industry colleagues, actors, and fans have expressed their condolences, remembering him not only as a successful producer but also as a kind-hearted individual who was deeply committed to the betterment of the industry.