TN is poised for greater growth: CM

Chicago: In a significant move to boost investment and employment opportunities in Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, leading a state business delegation in the United States, signed Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with two prominent Fortune 500 companies during a visit to Chicago.

This marks a major milestone in the ongoing efforts to attract global investments to the state.

The Tamil Nadu government signed an MoU with Assurant Inc, a Fortune 500 insurance company headquartered in Atlanta. Assurant, known for its expertise in disaster management products and services along with other major market insurance services, will establish its first Global Capability Centre in India at Chennai. The move is expected to significantly enhance the company’s operational capabilities in the region.

During the signing of the MoU, Biju Nair, Executive Vice President of Assurant Inc., was present, highlighting the importance of this partnership. The Chennai center will be pivotal in supporting Assurant’s global operations, offering a range of services and strengthening its footprint in India.

In addition to Assurant, the Tamil Nadu government also signed an MoU with Eaton Corporation, another Fortune 500 management firm involved in data centers, utility, industry, trade, housing, space, and production and distribution for the functional market. Eaton Corporation’s investment in Tamil Nadu will amount to Rs 200 crore, aimed at expanding its R&D and engineering center in Chennai. This expansion project is expected to create 500 new jobs in the state, further contributing to Tamil Nadu’s growing industrial base.

Eaton Corporation, with its extensive global presence, already operates 208 production facilities in 35 countries. The expansion in Chennai underscores Tamil Nadu’s strategic importance in the global operations of leading multinational corporations.

Mathew Hackman, Global Energy Head of Eaton Corporation, was present during the formalization of the deal. Tamil Nadu Industries Minister T.R.B. Rajaa, State Industries Secretary Arun Roy, and V. Vishnu, CEO and MD of Guidance Tamil Nadu, were also in attendance, reflecting the high-level engagement and commitment from both sides.

Sharing his excitement about the developments on his official X (formerly Twitter) page, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin stated, “Another fruitful day in Chicago! Exchanged MoUs with Eaton for a Rs 200 crore R & D and engineering centre expansion project in Chennai, creating 500 jobs. Also secured Assurant’s first Global Capability Centre in India.”