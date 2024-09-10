Princess Kate completes chemotherapy treatment

Britain’s Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, on Monday in a video message announced that she has completed her chemotherapy treatment and is now focussed on “staying cancer-free”.

The 42-year-old future Queen in a similar video message back in March revealed her cancer diagnosis, saying she would be stepping back from royal duties to focus on her treatment for the undisclosed form of cancer.

In the latest more intimate footage, the Princess spends time with her husband Prince William and their three children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis – at their Norfolk family home in eastern England.

“As the summer ends, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment. The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family,” said Kate.