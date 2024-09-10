Cost of EVs to come down in two years: Gadkari

As the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) increase in the country, the cost of EVs will almost match petrol and diesel vehicles within the next two years, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, said on Monday.

Addressing an event here organised by the Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA), the Minister also urged automobile companies to contribute to road safety initiatives, emphasising that road safety remains a significant concern for the ministry.

“Ten years ago, when I was pushing for electric vehicles, automobile giants in India didn’t take me seriously. Now, they tell me they may have missed the bus,” Gadkari told the gathering.