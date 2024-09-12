Supreme Court to deliver verdict on Arvind Kejriwal’s bail plea tomorrow

The Supreme Court will deliver its verdict on Friday (September 13) on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s pleas seeking bail and challenging arrest by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the excise policy scam.

As per the cause list of September 13 uploaded on the apex court website, a bench headed by Justice Surya Kant is slated to pronounce the verdict.

Earlier on September 5, the Supreme Court had reserved an order on the plea filed by Chief Minister Kejriwal seeking bail in the CBI corruption case stemming from the alleged excise policy scam. The matter was heard by a bench of Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan. Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi is representing Kejriwal in the top court.

During the hearing of the matter, Kejriwal’s representative Singhvi said that the CBI is obsessed with everything except CrPC. He also stated that S.41A is not required when person is in custody, alternatively there is deemed S.41A through court.

While arguing on behalf of Delhi CM in the apex court, Singhvi said that it was the “insurance arrest” by the CBI which did not happen for two years. Justice Kant asked, “What is the offence alleged?” To this, Sighvi said, “Prevention of Corruption Act…I am not named in the FIR. I was called for questioning in April 2023, nearly 8 months after the FIR was filed, as a witness.” Singhvi further said there is no evidence against Kejriwal and that he should be given bail.