Stalin pays floral tribute on Sivaji Ganesan’s 97th birth anniversary

Chief Minister MK Stalin garlanded legendary actor Sivaji Ganesan’s statue and paid floral tributes to a decorated portrait of the thespian at his memorial in the city on his 97th birth anniversary on Tuesday. Stalin was accompanied by his Cabinet colleagues.

The family members of the late actor, including his son and actors Ramkumar and Prabhu, were present on the occasion.

After posing for a group photograph with their family members, Stalin visited a photo exhibition tracing the film journey and life history of the actor at the venue.

Later, in a social media post, Stalin hailed Sivaji Ganesan who stood as an example for acting and friendship and paid rich tributes.