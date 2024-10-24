Kavin pins hope on Bloody Beggar

Reflecting on his preparation for the role, Kavin reveals how particular director Sivabalan was about his appearance. “Sivabalan wanted my look to be perfect, right down to the small gap in my moustache. We spent a lot of time working on it. My first look test happened while I was still shooting for Star, and at that point, I was clean-shaven,” he recalls. “Sivabalan took photos of me and used them to develop the beggar look through graphic drawings. We went through seven different iterations before finalising it. At one point, Sivabalan even made me go on the streets to beg. People bought it, and that’s when we knew the look worked.”

For Kavin, content is always the driving force behind his choice of roles. “When I hear a script, I only wonder if I can pull off the role. Once I’m confident about it, I don’t really worry about what kind of role it is. For me, content is always the first priority,” he emphasizes. At this stage of his career, Kavin sees the opportunity to experiment with different roles as a blessing. “I want to do something different with every film. It’s only in these early stages of my career that I can experiment. By trying out different roles, I’m learning about my strengths and weaknesses, which helps boost my confidence.”

Kavin also reflects on his professional journey, crediting much of his growth to his time working with director Nelson Dilipkumar. The actor shares a deep bond with the director, having worked under him as an assistant director. “I’ve known Sivabalan ever since we were assistant directors for Nelson anna. Nelson anna’s mentorship is one of the main reasons I’m in the industry today,” Kavin says fondly. He recalls how he took on the role of assistant director during the making of Doctor to make ends meet when his acting projects weren’t being released. “I learnt so much during that time. Nelson anna is brilliant with people management. He gets the best out of everyone without being harsh or rude, and that’s something that has helped me, especially when performing with senior actors.”

With Bloody Beggar being Nelson’s first production venture, Kavin admits he felt an added pressure to deliver. “I was definitely more cautious because Nelson anna is the producer. He’s always been a friend and mentor, and I didn’t want to let him down. I wouldn’t have been this worried if it weren’t his debut production,” he confesses.

As Bloody Beggar gears up for release, Kavin looks forward to continuing his journey of growth, experimentation, and finding new challenges as an actor.