NZ clinches historic victory against India,  Wins Test series

India’s 12-year-long streak of winning Test series at home has finally come to an end after New Zealand clinched the three-match series 2-0 in Pune. Mitchell Santner’s fiery spell helped New Zealand defeat India by 113 runs in the second Test of the three-match series in Pune. Chasing 359, India lost the wicket of their skipper Rohit Sharma for 8 but Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill’s partnership brought them back into the game, However, Santner kept on striking at regular intervals as India got bundled out for 245 and lost the game by 113 runs. For New Zealand, Mitchell Santner scalped seven and six wickets while Ajaz Patel scalped two. For India, Yashasvi Jaiswal scored 77 while Ravindra Jadeja scored 42.

Rohit, India captain, said, Disappointing. It’s not what we expected. Got to give credit to NZ – they played better than us. We failed to capitalise on certain moments. We failed to respond to those challenges. And we sit here today. Didn’t think we batted well enough to get runs on the board. You’ve got to pick 20 wickets to win, yes, but batters have to put runs on the board. Was a great fightback to restrict them to 250-odd but we knew it was going to be challenging. When they started off, they were 200/3 and for us to come back and get them bowled out for 259 was a great effort. Wasn’t a pitch where a lot was happening. We just didn’t bat well enough.