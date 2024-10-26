Jaiswal leads India’s blistering start in pursuit of 359

Yashasvi Jaiswal has raced away to 46* off just 36 deliveries as India mounted a rapid start in pursuit of the mammoth target of 359 on the third morning of the second Test against New Zealand in Pune.

The vagaries of the pitch and gargantuan margin of the target hasn’t affected Jaiswal who smashed the second ball of the Indian innings for six against Tim Southee to make a statement.

Much like India’s second innings display in Bengaluru, the intent has once again been over the roof from the hosts who did, however, lose skipper Rohit Sharma cheaply.

The Indian captain became Mitchell Santner’s eighth wicket of the game when he stepped out and offered a bat-pad catch to short leg.

Shubman Gill (22* off 20) also came out proactively and showed much better gameplay against spin thus far. Both batters employed sweeps to good effect but the strokes weren’t premeditated.

The highlight of the session was Jaiswal’s lofted hit over extra cover against Glenn Phillips moments before the break.

The pitch has plenty of tricks up its sleeve and batting isn’t going to be easy but India’s onslaught has certainly taken New Zealand by surprise.

Earlier on in the morning, India wrapped up the last five New Zealand wickets with the addition of just 57 runs to the overnight score.

The first 30 minutes of the day weren’t in India’s favour but once Ravindra Jadeja castled Tom Blundell with a skiddy arm-ball, the tourists imploded. Santner holed out to the deep against Jadeja while Tim Southee edged one to first slip as wickets started to tumble.

Ajaz Patel also miscued a loft to the deep as India kept chipping away. Phillips played his shots from the other end but ran out of partners with no.11 William ORourke being run out at the non-striker’s end.

Despite the implosion, the handsome lead of 358 is potentially a matchwinning one on most pitches, let alone this crumbling surface in Pune.

However, India have already taken out 81 runs off that target with their attacking brand of cricket.