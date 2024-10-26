Railways plans 3,000 festival-special train trips this year

The Northern Railway has planned 3,144 special train trips — the highest ever — from October 1 to November 30 to help passengers travel to their native places to celebrate festivals with families.

“Northern Railway has planned the highest number, ie, 3144 trips announced so far from 01.10.2024 till 30.11.2024. Around 85 per cent of festival special trains shall cater to passengers going in the East direction to UP, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal & Assam,” Ashok Kumar Verma, General Manager, Northern Railway, told reporters.

“195 trips of Special Trains have been planned from 26.10.2024 to 7.11.2024. to ensure smooth and comfortable travel during Diwali and Chhat Festivals. Last year, the number of trips during the same period was 138,” he said.

According to Verma, in this 13-day period, Northern Railway will operate 65 extra trains per day from Delhi, making available 1.20 lakh extra berths.

According to NR officials, last year, during the same period, 59 trains were operated.

Besides, regular trains will also make 123 special trips to ease the passenger rush and facilitate comfortable journeys.

The NR said above all these, 49 extra coaches will be added to important trains from October 26 to November 7.

“Special trains have been planned to connect major destinations across the country on railway sectors like Delhi (DLI)/New Delhi (NDLS)/Anand Vihar Terminal to Patna, Danapur, Muzaffarpur, Jogbani, Saharsa, Jaynagar, Katihar, Darbhanga, Gorakhpur, Raxaul, Varanasi, Gaya, Shri Vaishno Devi Katra,” Verma said.

He said a total 1,70,434 extra berths will be available during this period (including Special trains and Extra coaches) as compared to 1,48,750 during the same period in 2023.