Massive crowds, Traffic challenges at TVK’s first State conference

The first state conference of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), the newly launched political party by actor Vijay, is set to commence in V Salai village, Vikravandi. Hours before the event’s scheduled start, thousands of supporters have already flocked to the venue, with some arriving as early as Saturday night, eager to participate in this historic gathering.

This early turnout has resulted in considerable traffic congestion on the routes leading to V Salai. With supporters continuously streaming in, roadways are becoming increasingly crowded, affecting the overall flow of traffic.

Parking facilities, spread across five separate locations over a 250-acre area, are already reported to be 50% full. It’s anticipated that these remaining spaces will fill within the next hour, which may force some vehicles to park along the highway. This could lead to further traffic issues, creating challenges for other commuters and emergency vehicles navigating the area.

While the venue has seating arrangements for around 50,000 attendees, current estimates indicate that at least 200,000 people could attend. This overwhelming turnout highlights the growing support for Vijay’s new political venture, as well as the logistical complexities involved in managing such a large gathering.

As the event draws closer, organizers and local authorities are working to manage the unprecedented crowd and maintain order, ensuring a safe and smooth experience for all attendees.