TVK’s inaugural Conference outlines party’s Vision and Policies

The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), founded by actor Vijay, held its first state conference today. Addressing a massive gathering of supporters, the TVK announced its core policies, reinforcing its commitment to social equity, secularism, state autonomy, and environmental preservation.

Key Policies of the TVK

The TVK’s foundational philosophy is rooted in secular social justice. The slogan Pirapokkum Ellam Uyirkum (All are equal by birth) reflects the party’s commitment to unity beyond distinctions of religion, caste, color, and ethnicity. This principle will be fundamental to the party’s work towards creating a society with equal rights and opportunities for everyone.

Social Justice and Secularism

TVK’s policies aim to foster a society that is inclusive, where all religions are respected equally, and where secular principles guide governance. Caste discrimination will be tackled rigorously, with policies favoring equal representation until a caste-free society is achieved. The empowerment of women is another major focus, with TVK promising policies that promote gender equality across all areas of society.

State Autonomy and Two-Language Policy

The TVK has committed to advocating for greater autonomy for Tamil Nadu, emphasizing the importance of state self-governance within the federal structure. Additionally, the party’s language policy prioritizes Tamil as the language of administration and primary medium, while allowing space for learning additional languages.

Good Governance and Key Focus Areas

The TVK envisions a clean, effective, and corruption-free administration, prioritizing essential areas like education, healthcare, and pure air for all citizens. Environmental preservation is a core component of TVK’s vision, with a commitment to sustainable development and clean air initiatives.

Elimination of Untouchability

TVK aims to implement a progressive Tamil Nadu free from drug addiction and untouchability. Promoting social harmony and community solidarity is central to this agenda.