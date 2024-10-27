TVK meet: Vijay promises power-sharing and bold reforms

In a highly anticipated event at Vikravandi in Villupuram, actor Vijay, founder and president of the Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), launched the party’s first state conference. Vijay addressed a massive crowd, announcing TVK’s policies and goals, and reaffirming the party’s commitment to inclusivity and social justice.

A Vision for Tamil Nadu’s Political Landscape

Actor Vijay began his speech by reflecting on his reasons for entering politics. He shared how he questioned the purpose of politics but realized that not giving back to society was against his values. “There are many questions,” he said, “and my answer to all of them is my entry into politics.”

Vijay emphasized that TVK’s guiding principle is equality and unity, with a “Secular Social Justice” platform that fights divisive forces and corruption. “When we adopt the path of equality,” he stated, “we see the beginnings of resistance.” Vijay stressed that corruption, like a hidden virus, is as much an enemy as divisive forces.

Transparency and Commitment Against Corruption

According to Vijay, TVK will prioritize exposing and rooting out corruption, which he likened to “masked entities” that undermine society. “Corruption has no face, only a mask,” he said, “and our task is to remove this mask.”

Inclusivity and Power Sharing

Vijay assured that TVK’s politics would be for the people, sharing power with all allies, even if the party gains a majority. He also called for caste-based census data, dedicated safety for women and children, and a separate authority to oversee social justice issues.

A Personal Transformation from Actor to Politician

Vijay highlighted his transition from actor to politician, saying he has left the pinnacle of his film career and the security of his earnings to stand as a political leader. “I’ve come to you as your Vijay, leaving behind my success in cinema,” he told the crowd.