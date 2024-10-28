Terrorists target army vehicle in J&K’s Akhnoor

Terrorists targeted an Army vehicle in Jammu and Kashmir’s Akhnoor and multiple rounds were fired. Security forces are currently conducting a large-scale search op.

According to preliminary reports, the terrorists fled the spot after opening fire and security forces are now conducting a search operation.

“Terrorists fired upon a convoy near Asan, Sunderbani Sector, targeting Army vehicles in the morning. Swift retaliation by own troops ensured foiling of the attempt ensuring no injuries. The area has been cordoned off, and a search operation to neutralize the terrorists is ongoing,” the White Knight Corps said in a statement.