PM Modi launches projects worth Rs 12,850 crore

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched, inaugurated, and laid the foundation stone for multiple projects related to the health sector worth around 12,850 crore rupees in New Delhi on the occasion of Dhanvantari Jayanti and the 9th Ayurveda Day.

The Prime Minister launched the expansion of health coverage to all senior citizens aged 70 years and above as a major addition to the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana.

This will help provide health coverage to all senior citizens regardless of their income.

In a major boost to healthcare infrastructure, Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for multiple healthcare institutions.

He inaugurated Phase II of India’s First All India Institute of Ayurveda, which includes a Panchakarma hospital, an Ayurvedic pharmacy for drug manufacturing, a sports medicine unit, a central library, an IT and start-up incubation centre, and a 500-seat auditorium, among others.

He also inaugurated three medical colleges in Mandsaur, Neemuch, and Seoni in Madhya Pradesh. Furthermore, he inaugurated facility and service extensions at various AIIMS in Bilaspur in Himachal Pradesh, Kalyani in West Bengal, Patna in Bihar, Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh, Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh, Guwahati in Assam, and New Delhi, which will also include a Jan Aushadhi Kendra.