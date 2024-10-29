India sends 30 tonnes of essential medical supplies to Palestine

Indian government reaffirmed its commitment to supporting the people of Palestine with a recent shipment of 30 tonnes of medical supplies amid the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. This consignment includes essential medicines and anti-cancer drugs.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhitr Jaiswal shared a post on X and stated, “India’s support to the people of Palestine continues. Extending humanitarian assistance to the people of Palestine sends 30 tonnes of medical supplies comprising essential life-saving and anti-cancer drugs to Palestine.”

Last week, India sent its first tranche of assistance for the people of Palestine through UNRWA, which includes 30 tonnes of medicine and food items.

“India sends humanitarian assistance for the people of Palestine through the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA),” Mr Jaiswal said on X.