Assault case: ABVP vows to continue protests for justice 

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has announced that its protests will continue until justice is served to the Anna University student who was subjected to sexual harassment, without any political interference.

In a statement, Vedaanjali, North Tamil Nadu Joint Secretary of ABVP, highlighted the seriousness of the incident and criticized the government’s inaction.

The statement revealed that protests have been ongoing in various places, condemning the sexual harassment faced by the student two days ago at Anna University. It claimed that no support or response has been extended by the government to the victim.

The ABVP accused the ruling DMK government of negligence, citing protests held across districts, including Chennai, demanding justice for the victim. The organization’s state secretary, Yuvaraj Thamodharan, and other student leaders were arrested early morning by over 20 police personnel during a demonstration in Chennai, which the ABVP claims resembled the detention of anti-national elements.

The ABVP strongly condemned the alleged high-handedness of the police and accused the DMK government of suppressing the rights of people and students to protest and express their views since coming to power.

“The government’s release of the victim’s personal details to protect the accused, reportedly affiliated with the ruling party, showcases their indifference,” the statement alleged.

The ABVP has demanded the immediate release of its state secretary and student leaders arrested during the protests. Furthermore, it urged the government to ensure justice for the victim without any political interference.

“The fight for justice will continue until the victim receives her due justice,” the statement concluded, reiterating ABVP’s commitment to the cause.