Four ADSPs transferred in TN

In a significant administrative reshuffle, the Tamil Nadu Police Department has announced the transfer of four Additional Superintendents of Police (ADSPs) to new postings across various districts. The transfer orders were issued by Tamil Nadu Director General of Police (DGP) Shankar Jiwal, aiming to streamline operations and enhance efficiency in key divisions.

Manikandan, who was previously serving as the ADSP in the Women and Children Protection Division of Kallakurichi district, has been reassigned to the Cyber Crime Division in the Nilgiris. His experience in handling sensitive cases is expected to bolster the cybercrime unit in his new jurisdiction.

Brahmanandan, stationed earlier as the ADSP at the Karur district police headquarters, has been transferred to the Coimbatore district police headquarters. Known for his administrative acumen, his move is seen as a strategic decision to strengthen the district’s policing framework.

Thangavel, who was serving as ADSP at the Nilgiris district police headquarters, has been posted to the Cyber Crime Division in Kanchipuram district. With cybercrime becoming increasingly prevalent, his expertise will be vital in addressing the challenges in his new role.

Soundararajan, who previously worked as ADSP in the Women and Children Protection Division of Tiruvannamalai district, has been transferred to the Nilgiris district police headquarters. His past work in safeguarding vulnerable groups is expected to bring a fresh perspective to policing in the Nilgiris.