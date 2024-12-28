Ramadoss-Anbumani clash shocks PMK workers

A heated exchange between PMK (Pattali Makkal Katchi) founder Dr. S. Ramadoss and party president Dr. Anbumani Ramadoss during a special general body meeting in Puducherry has left party workers stunned.

The meeting witnessed an unexpected confrontation when Dr. Ramadoss announced his grandson, Mukundan Parashuraman (through his daughter), as the leader of the party’s youth wing. This decision was met with strong resistance from Dr. Anbumani, his son and the current PMK president.

Dr. Anbumani objected to the appointment, stating, “He has been in the party for only four months. How can someone with no field experience be entrusted with the responsibility of leading the youth wing? He needs to prove himself by working at the grassroots level first.”

Dr. Ramadoss, visibly irked by the opposition, retorted sharply, “This is my party, and everyone must follow what I say. Those who can’t comply have no place here. If anyone wants to leave the party, they are free to do so. Do you understand? This is my creation!” He reportedly emphasized this point by repeating, “This is my party,” three times.

Anbumani responded firmly, “You go ahead and do what you want.” This exchange created a ripple of tension among party workers present at the meeting.

Following the confrontation, a visibly dissatisfied Anbumani is said to have expressed his disappointment over his father’s remarks. He reportedly stated, “I have opened a separate office in Panaiyur. Anyone who wishes to meet me can come there.”

The clash between the father and son has caused significant unrest within the PMK ranks, with workers left grappling with uncertainty over the party’s leadership dynamics and future course.