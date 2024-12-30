Musk vows to ‘go to war’ to defend H-1B visa programme

Elon Musk has received support from President-elect Donald Trump on his stance on H-1B visas, a day after the tech billionaire vowed to “go to war” to defend the programme used to bring skilled foreign workers to the US.

Musk, who along with Indian-American tech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy has been tapped by Trump to lead his Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), argued last week that foreign workers are needed for tech companies like Musk’s SpaceX and Tesla.

Musk on Friday blasted a user on X who used a video of Musk discussing SpaceX processes to go after the billionaire’s stance on the visa programme.

“The reason I’m in America along with so many critical people who built SpaceX, Tesla and hundreds of other companies that made America strong is because of H1B,” Musk wrote on X.