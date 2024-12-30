Plane crash in South Korea kills 177, leaves two missing

This marks one of the worst aviation disasters in South Korea’s history, and the worst involving a local airline since the 1997 Korean Air plane crash in Guam, which killed 225 people.

The incident took place at around 9 am when the Boeing 737-800 aircraft, carrying 175 passengers and six crew members, veered off the runway while attempting to land. The plane, which had departed from Bangkok early that morning, skidded along the ground without its landing gear deployed, crashing into a concrete wall before bursting into flames.

Authorities confirmed 177 deaths, while two crew members were rescued. However, two people remain missing, and search operations continued through the night in an attempt to locate them. As of now, 22 victims have been identified.

The crash’s aftermath left the aircraft nearly destroyed, making the identification of the victims a difficult task. A firefighting agency official said, “After the plane collided with the wall, passengers were thrown out of the aircraft. The chances of survival are extremely low.”

The plane’s remains have been severely damaged, and recovery efforts for the deceased are ongoing. Given the extent of the destruction, officials have set up a temporary morgue at Muan Airport to handle the bodies.