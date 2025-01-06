Outgoing President Joe Biden has presented the US’ highest civilian award to 19 people, including former secretary of state Hillary Clinton, football superstar Lionel Messi, controversial philanthropist George Soros and actor Denzel Washington, for their contributions to America and the world.

The Presidential Medal of Freedom is presented to individuals who have made exemplary contributions to the prosperity, values, or security of the United States, world peace, or other significant societal, public or private endeavours.

Due to a scheduling conflict, Argentinian football star Messi could not be present in person at the White House to receive the award from the US president.

“For the final time as President, I have the honour of bestowing the Medal of Freedom on our nation’s highest civilian honour on a group of extraordinary, truly extraordinary people who gave their sacred effort, their sacred effort, to shape the culture and the cause of America,” Biden said at a glittering function in the East Room of the White House.