DMK govt deliberately blocks Governor’s address: EPS

Leader of Opposition Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) accused the DMK government of intentionally disrupting the Governor’s address in the Tamil Nadu Assembly. He alleged, “The Governor did not skip delivering the address. It was deliberately planned to ensure the Governor could not present his speech.”

The AIADMK MLAs, who raised issues related to the Anna University incident, were marshaled out of the Assembly under the orders of Speaker Appavu. Wearing shirts emblazoned with the phrase “Who is that sir?” and holding placards, the AIADMK members staged a protest in the Assembly premises.

Speaking to reporters later, EPS criticized the DMK government, claiming, “The Governor’s address has now become the Speaker’s speech. The speech is like a balloon—big on appearance but empty inside. The DMK government uses it as a tool for self-promotion.”

EPS further remarked, “The youth today are severely affected by cannabis addiction, leading to heinous crimes such as sexual violence against young girls, women, and even elderly grandmothers. This is disgraceful and unacceptable.”

EPS explained that AIADMK members carried placards with “Who is that sir?” to raise awareness about the Anna University incident. He questioned, “Why is this government so agitated when we ask, ‘Who is that sir?’ What is the reason for their anger?”

He stressed the need for stringent action against perpetrators of sexual violence and accused the government of shielding certain individuals. “The entire state, and even the nation, is now asking, ‘Who is that sir?'” he added.