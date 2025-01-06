Two cases of HMPV detected in Bengaluru

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has detected two cases of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) in Karnataka. Both the cases were detected at Bengaluru’s Baptist hospital.
The first one is a 3-month-old female infant while the second one is an 8-month-old male infant.
“Both cases were identified through routine surveillance for multiple respiratory viral pathogens, as part of ICMR’s ongoing efforts to monitor respiratory illnesses across the country,” said Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
The Union Health Ministry earlier said India is fully prepared to manage respiratory illnesses with surveillance mechanisms indicating no unusual surge in cases.
It said that the situation is being ‘closely monitored through all available channels and it has requested the World Health Organisation (WHO) to share timely updates regarding the situation.
“We will continue to monitor the situation closely and validate information and developments accordingly,” a senior official from the health ministry said.