Blinken admits US sent arms to Ukraine ahead of conflict

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken admitted that the United States had “quietly sent a lot of weapons to Ukraine” five months ahead of the conflict.

“We saw it coming,” Blinken said in an interview with The New York Times, noting the United States made sure that “Ukraine was prepared” by sending it billions of dollars and weapons since September 2021.

“What we’ve had to look at each and every time is not only should we give this to the Ukrainians but do they know how to use it? Can they maintain it?” he added.

When asked whether it is time to end the conflict, Blinken said a cease-fire would likely give Russia a break, and that any cease-fire must ensure Ukraine can “deter further aggression,” which, he noted, could be achieved through NATO membership.