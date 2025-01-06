‘Trump wants stronger ties with India’

Washington, Jan 6: A major focus of President-elect Donald Trump‘s foreign policy is expected to centre around the challenges posed by China and may involve building stronger strategic ties with India, an influential American expert has said. Washington, Jan 6: A major focus of President-elect Donald Trump‘s foreign policy is expected to centre around the challenges posed by China and may involve building stronger strategic ties with India, an influential American expert has said.

Lisa Curtis, senior fellow and director of the Indo-Pacific Security Programme at the Centre for a New American Security think-tank, also said the Quad will likely remain an important forum for engagement for the incoming administration.

Trump, 78, will be sworn in as the 47th President of the United States on January 20, making him the second president in American history after Grover Cleveland in 1892 to be elected to a non-consecutive second term. Trump served as the 45th President of the United States from 2017-2021.